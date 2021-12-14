Focused Investors LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 4.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $123,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.21. 4,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,314. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day moving average of $366.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.