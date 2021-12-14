Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,297,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.