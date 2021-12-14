Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises about 2.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 19.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.84. 1,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

