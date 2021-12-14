Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $236.11. 10,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,797. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

