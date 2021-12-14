Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,173 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

