Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 174908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FVI shares. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.91.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

