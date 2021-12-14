Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $106.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 994,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,564. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

