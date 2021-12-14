Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FOX opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. FOX has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

