Freeline Therapeutics’ (FRLN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRLN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 37,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

