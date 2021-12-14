FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $61,488.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FRP by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FRP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

