FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $61,488.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
