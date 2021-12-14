FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

