FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Increased by Analyst

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 59.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

