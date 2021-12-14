FY2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.75.

GME opened at $136.88 on Monday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.45 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in GameStop by 12.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.