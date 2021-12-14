Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 267,320,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,690. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.