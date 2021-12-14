Gas Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $5.72 or 0.00012185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $57.98 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.