Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

Get Glanbia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.