Glenn Sblendorio Sells 8,293 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ISEE traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

