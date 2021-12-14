Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.43.

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,927,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

