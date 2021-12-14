Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

