Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently commented on A. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

A opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.