Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Switch by 114.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,169,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,694,268 shares of company stock worth $43,214,444. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

