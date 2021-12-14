Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 827.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

