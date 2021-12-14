Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

