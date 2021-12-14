Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

