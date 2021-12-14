Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 479.6% in November

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 479.6% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

