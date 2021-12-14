Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.01% of Globant worth $351,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $273.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.16. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $181.71 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

