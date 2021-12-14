Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.20.

GL opened at $91.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

