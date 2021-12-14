GoldFund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. GoldFund has a market cap of $148,723.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.