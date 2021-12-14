Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 733.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GMER stock opened at 0.11 on Tuesday. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24.

About Good Gaming

