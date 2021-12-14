Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

