Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.22.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.