GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

GPRO stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,976,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

