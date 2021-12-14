Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as low as C$0.89. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 285,861 shares.

GTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$330.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$170.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

