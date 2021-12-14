Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $700,765.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $700,765.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

