Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 10% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $676.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00315007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

