Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) was downgraded by Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$24.75. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:GBR traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.26. 327,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,840. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.64. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$29.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.00.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

