Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) was downgraded by Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$24.75. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:GBR traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.26. 327,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,840. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.64. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$29.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.00.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
