GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post $8.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 127,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $261.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 6.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

