Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 11,176 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 466,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,776. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

