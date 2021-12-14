Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 3,556 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. 47,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,358. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

