Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 12,481 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $170,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

PSX traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.24. 52,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,828. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

