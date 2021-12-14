Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $656.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $233,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

