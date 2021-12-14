Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $533,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.55%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

