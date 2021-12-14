Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. FMR LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 38.3% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 504,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.05. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

