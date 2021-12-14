Grumpy Finance Market Cap Tops $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1,339,249,957.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,390,115.74 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1,277,029,700.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,134,082.49 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1,217,337,329.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469,895.60 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1,466,059,543.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14,626,520.93 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1,103,014,082.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196,584,413.81 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1,397,444,543.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297,025,265.45 or 0.00159255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1,228,069,828.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,529,738.08 or 0.00004731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1,250,931,016.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466,780,435.06 or 0.00057314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1,404,122,072.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,850,733.46 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1,419,986,555.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,224,763.87 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.