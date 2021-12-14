Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TV stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.