Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.