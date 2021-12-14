Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HRBR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.