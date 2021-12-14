Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HRBR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

