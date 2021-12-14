HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1,411,349,646% against the dollar and now trades at $14,116,350.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2,743,022,671.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,168,015.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1,249,693,516.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326,972,923.29 or 0.00040147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1,256,524,682.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1,243,441,463.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,074,591,586.30 or 0.05657262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1,409,493,953% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502,018,932.48 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1,295,812,209.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324,989,478.46 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1,079,392,839% against the dollar and now trades at $502,181,443,337.35 or 0.61660279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1,097,204,238.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,458,957.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1,301,319,849.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541,449,031.79 or 0.00434836 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.