Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

NYSE LAW opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.39. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107.

CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

