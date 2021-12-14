Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.70. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 171,114 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,030,000 after buying an additional 2,078,576 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 5,008,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after buying an additional 2,974,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 269,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

