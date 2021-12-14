Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 2,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.95. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.