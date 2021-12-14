Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares during the period. Harsco makes up 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Harsco worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

